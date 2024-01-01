Tribal Football
Barcelona eyeing Chelsea pair Chukwuemeka, Lavia
Barcelona are eyeing Chelsea midfield pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Romeo Lavia.

Sport says Barca are eyeing young duo Lavia, 20, and Chukwuemeka, 20.

The former joined Chelsea from Southampton in the summer of 2023, but has been consistently injured since then.

Lavia has so far managed to play just four games for the English big club.

Chukwuemeka in turn joined Chelsea from Aston Villa during the 2022 summer transfer window.

He has since accounted for two goals and one assist in 20 games, but has also been linked with AC Milan and Manchester United.

Barcelona would primarily be looking for a loan agreement in January.

