Chelsea ace Palmer explains Panenka decision

Chelsea star Cole Palmer spoke about his decision to try a Panenka penalty against Tottenham.

The Blues forward put the ball right through the middle to give his team a fourth goal in an eventual 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Palmer netted two spot kicks in the game, as Spurs imploded from being 2-0 up.

“When I've stepped back looked at the clock and thought the game's a bit frantic,” he told Sky Sports.

“The keeper was ready to dive so I chipped it.

“I’m just trying to score and thankfully it went in,” he expanded on his decision making.

