Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Guiu, Cucurella for victory over Shamrock Rovers

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits to being hugely impressed by young striker Marc Guiu.

The forward netted an impressive hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Shamrock Rovers of Ireland.

The Blues achieved the success in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Post-game, Maresca stated: “Yeah, with Marc the problem is that sometimes we forget the age.

“He's the same age as Joshua Acheampong, Ty (George), he already scored five six goals in this competition, and since we started he's working well, he's taking his chance, and he knows that with Nicolas (Jackson) there, with Christo (Nkunku) there, it's not easy for him, but it's important that he continues to work in the right way.”

He then added on the form of Marc Cucurella: "I said many times, I don't know about last year, I was not here, so it's difficult to judge.

“The only thing I can say is that sometimes it's more about understanding the position and understanding the game, and Marc is doing very well. In the last two games he scored two goals, but in the previous game when he was playing like an attacking midfielder, or like a winger against Leicester, he always did very well.

"In the last two games he scored with that, he scored with right tonight. But about Marc, but not only about Marc to be honest, about all of them, they start to understand where they have to be to receive the ball, how they have to move, and we are very happy.”