Shamrock Rovers manager Bradley: Chelsea? Excitement and nerves

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has lavished praise on his Chelsea opposite number.

The unfancied Rovers are going to take on the might of the Premier League on the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Blues are the heavy favorites, Bradley did not shy away from praising their manager Enzo Maresca.

“You have to be excited and nervous before games like this,” said Bradley, who is a former Chelsea youth team player.

“That’s all healthy. It keeps you on edge, keeps you sharp.

“Give me this game over a game in front of 50 people, that means nothing and no one will have any interest.

“This is why we’re involved in the game, why our players work so hard. You get to test yourself against probably the most in-form team in Europe right now.

“You have to enjoy watching a team like Chelsea play this year. They’ve a mix of power, pace, a clear identity in what they’re doing, a real energy in the team.

“It’s been a real joy to watch them since the manager has come in. We’ve got to look and try and learn from these teams.”