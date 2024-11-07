Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich
He doesn't fit: How long can Chelsea tolerate €120M Enzo as a permanent reserve?
Guardiola brutally turned down Man Utd before joining Man City

Maresca delighted with Chelsea players after 8-0 Noah rout

Paul Vegas
Maresca delighted with Chelsea players after 8-0 Noah rout
Maresca delighted with Chelsea players after 8-0 Noah routAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left pleased with their 8-0 rout of Noah in Thursday's Europa Conference League clash.

Chelsea's goalscorer were Joao Felix (2), Christopher Nkunku (2), Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhailo Mudryk on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca later said: "I think the players showed how professional and serious they are. It is very easy to sleep in these kind of games. Football is full of surprises. It was to show how serious we are, how professional. They showed that and it's an important message for all of us.

"We have to be serious. It's never easy. Football is full of surprise. If you are not ready mentally, you can sleep against any team. We are professional.

"In the first five minutes, we conceded a chance. You have to be focused. The way to show respect to them, don't underestimate them. Football is full of these kind of surprises. We don't need that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea hit home eight goals in ECL triumph over Noah
Man Utd and Arsenal just two of many clubs wanting to sign Sporting star Gyokeres
Mota says Noah will not park the bus against Chelsea and will fight to the death