Chelsea boss Maresca delighted for Nkunku for France recall

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted seeing Christopher Nkunku recalled to the France squad.

Nkunku missed much of last season due to injury and has been eased into the first team this term under Maresca.

France coach Didier Deschamps has now handed the striker a recall and Maresca says: "We are all happy. He deserves it. He is doing well with us. It’s a big day for him.

"The start to his Chelsea career was not exactly how he would have wanted with the injuries. It’s the same for Wes Fofana, who missed the whole season last year but this year he goes to the national team.

"I’m very happy for both of them. We don’t have doubts about them in terms of as a player and the way they are playing.

"During the last one (international break) we had Noni Madueke and Renato Veiga also with the national teams.

"It’s good for the squad to have more players there."