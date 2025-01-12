Tribal Football
Borussia Dortmund open talks with Chelsea for Veiga
Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with Chelsea for Renato Veiga.

BBC Sport says talks are underway over a January deal for the Portugal international.

Veiga is open to a move away after being frustrated over a lack of consistent game time this season.

BVB hope to set up a loan-to-buy arrangement with Chelsea for the young defender. The Blues rejected an approach from Wolves earlier this month.

Veiga joined Chelsea in a £12m deal from FC Basel last summer.

