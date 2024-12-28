Chelsea boss Maresca calm after Fulham defeat: We never thought we'd win every game

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is confident they'll bounce back from defeat at home to Fulham.

Chelsea will meet Ipswich on Monday on the back of their shock defeat to the Cottagers.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Maresca insists: "We will see if we make one change or two changes or three changes, now it’s a bit early, but for sure we are going to change something.

"For sure after a game you need to go again, no matter the result. Especially this month. We have already played eight or nine games in December, in 26 or 27 days. Now it’s also important to recover the energy and go again on Monday.

"We never thought we would win every game.

"We lost on the 18 August, and then after two months, and then after two months. But we know the reality is not just to lose one game every two months. It’s a matter of how we react and try to go again."