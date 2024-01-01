Chelsea boss Maresca admits planning without James

Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says they're ready to start the season without Reece James.

The captain and fullback will be suspended for the first three games of the Premier League campaign.

"Yes, probably prepare to play in pre-season without him," Maresca said.

"We will see if it's tomorrow or one of the games we have ahead. As you said, because he is suspended, we need to try without him." 

James is banned after being sent off against Brighton towards the end of last season.

