James says he has "got a lot to learn" under Maresca

James says he has "got a lot to learn" under Chelsea boss Maresca
Chelsea club captain Reece James admits that he still has a lot to gain from new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Englishman is hoping that he can finally have a season that is not disturbed by injuries.

James is seen as one of the best right backs in the Premier League when he is fully fit, but he barely played last term.

"The early days have been very enjoyable," he said about preseason with Maresca

"It’s a lot different to what I’m used to but I think with how I play it suits me quite well. 

“I’ve still got a lot to learn for what he wants in the role but I’m excited and I can’t wait."

