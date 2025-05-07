Why Moises Caicedo missed Chelsea training revealed

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo missed training ahead of their Europa Conference League game with Djurgarden for an interesting reason.

The 23-year-old was recently voted Chelsea’s Player of the Season after a string of impressive performances this season.

Caicedo missed training on Wednesday with many Chelsea fans worried he may have picked up an injury ahead of their crucial last few games.

Thankfully for the West London club, however, the central midfielder was instead receiving the National Order of Merit from Ecuador president, Daniel Noboa.

Enzo Maresca’s side should still comfortably make it to the Conference League final thanks to a 4-1 away win in the first leg.