Chelsea vs Man United: Confirmed team news as Carrick faces make-or-break Stamford Bridge test

Manchester United head to Chelsea on October 31st in what could be a definitive tie for Michael Carrick's future at Old Trafford.

Carrick's charges are winless in their last eight games across all competitions, and if he emerges from Stamford Bridge with another Premier League loss, that could be the end of his tenure.

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The former England international has confirmed key talks have cleared the air with club captain Bruno Fernandes and the experienced midfielder should start.

Chelsea vs Man United team news

Alongside the huge focus on Carrick, his opposite number Xabi Alonso is also battling against an injury crisis, after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Liverpool in midweek.

Captain Reece James will be out until at least January following knee surgery, and key trio Joao Pedro, Emiliano Martinez and Maxence Lacroix are all sidelined until after the November international break.

Cole Palmer is back following suspension and Pep Chavarria has been passed fit after missing out at Anfield.

Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko are long-term absentees for United, with Luke Shaw and Parick Dorgu both a few weeks away from a comeback, and Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford are short on match fitness.

Chelsea vs Man United predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Welbeck, Rogers.

Man United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Tielemans, Fernandes, Baleba; Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Chelsea vs Man United kick-off time

The sides meet at Stamford Bridge for a 12:30 kick-off, UK time.

Key stat

Man United won home and away in Premier League action against Chelsea last season as the first time they've landed a top-flight double over the Blues since 2019/20.