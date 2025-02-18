Chelsea board not panicking over Maresca position

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Enzo Maresca’s position as Chelsea manager is reportedly not under immediate threat, despite mounting criticism following a poor run of form.

The Italian arrived from Leicester last summer and initially impressed, guiding Chelsea to a brief title challenge with Liverpool after a strong December.

However, a dismal stretch of three wins in their last 10 league matches, capped by a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton, has seen them slip down the table.

Chelsea currently sit sixth, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, but face competition from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest for a European spot.

With the Premier League likely to receive five Champions League places next season, Maresca still has a realistic path to securing qualification.

Despite recent struggles, The Athletic reports that Chelsea’s board, led by Todd Boehly, remains content with the team’s progress under Pep Guardiola’s former assistant.

