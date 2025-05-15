Chelsea board make decision on Maresca position

Chelsea are ready to stick with manager Enzo Maresca next season.

BBC Sport says Chelsea will go with Maresca even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Blues are into the Europa Conference League final and also sit fifth on the Premier League table. With the top five in England to qualify for the Champions League, Chelsea remain on track to make the elite competition next season.

It's suggested Maresca will be given to the end of next season to convince co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who won't make a judgment until then.

Chelsea will play Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland, on 28 May, in the Europa Conference League final.