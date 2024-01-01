Tribal Football
Chelsea approach Juventus for Yildiz, but...
Chelsea have failed with a move for Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Sportmediaset says Chelsea approached Juve about opening talks over a fee for the Turkey international.

However, Juve immediately rejected the enquiry.

And instead, the Bianconeri are willing to open talks with Yildiz about a new contract.

Juve are offering the midfielder a deal to 2029 worth €1.2m-a-year - quadruple his current wages. Yildiz, however, is demanding better terms after his successful Euros with Turkey.

