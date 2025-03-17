Chelsea "appalled" by "abhorrent" racist abuse Fofana received after Arsenal defeat

Chelsea have condemned the abhorrent online racist abuse received by defender Wesley Fofana after the club's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was targeted with a string of offensive messages by other users on the platform as the defender shared to his Instagram story screenshots of six racist messages sent to him following their defeat on Sunday. Many fans felt he was fortunate to remain on the pitch after committing several fouls at the Emirates Stadium as he avoided being sent off.

“Chelsea Football Club is appalled and disgusted by the recent rise in online racial abuse towards our players,” a statement said.

“The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday’s fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated. Wes and all our players have our full support. We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action.”

Fofana's online abuse from fans is one of a series of recent cases involving Fulham's Calvin Bassey, Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, England defender Kyle Walker, Newcastle United's Joe Willock and Manchester City's Khadija Shaw which are all equally disgusting.

The Guardian reported that Chelsea has contacted Instagram to request swift removal of offensive messages. Fofana has since made his Instagram account private but had shared screenshots where he was sent monkey emojis and racially offensive messages. The club’s sporting team, players and staff have been in touch with Fofana to offer support to him through what is a tough time.