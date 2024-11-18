Chelsea and Lavia hit by new injury setback

Chelsea and Romeo Lavia have been hit by a new injury setback.

While recalled to the Belgium squad for the past week, Lavia has returned to Chelsea carrying another injury.

The midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury, which ruled him out of last night's Nations League defeat to Israel.

Before the tie, Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco explained Lavia's absence.

"I think Romeo Lavia has a hamstring problem," he told RTL Sports. "It was bothering him this morning and we didn't want to risk him."