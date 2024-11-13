Chelsea midfielder Lavia upbeat after injury scan

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has offered fans an update about his condition.

The defensive midfielder gave the club a scare when he had to come off during their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Given Lavia’s struggles to stay fit last term, fans were fearing the worst this time around as well.

However, he is said to be doing better and may not be out for very long at all.

“I received a little blow, at the moment, we are testing to see if it is okay, but it should be fine, I think,” he said to RTL Info in Belgium.

Lavia is in the Belgian squad, as he was called up for Nations League games against Italy and Israel.