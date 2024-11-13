Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Chelsea midfielder Lavia upbeat after injury scan

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea midfielder Lavia upbeat after injury scan
Chelsea midfielder Lavia upbeat after injury scanAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has offered fans an update about his condition.

The defensive midfielder gave the club a scare when he had to come off during their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given Lavia’s struggles to stay fit last term, fans were fearing the worst this time around as well.

However, he is said to be doing better and may not be out for very long at all.

“I received a little blow, at the moment, we are testing to see if it is okay, but it should be fine, I think,” he said to RTL Info in Belgium.

Lavia is in the Belgian squad, as he was called up for Nations League games against Italy and Israel.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLavia RomeoChelsea
Related Articles
Lavia proud to be now proving himself at Chelsea
He doesn't fit: How long can Chelsea tolerate €120M Enzo as a permanent reserve?
Chelsea boss Maresca unhappy with young pair after Cup defeat