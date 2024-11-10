Lavia proud to be now proving himself at Chelsea

Romeo Lavia is delighted to be fully fit and proving himself at Chelsea.

The midfielder has impressed in recent weeks after missing almost all of his first season at Chelsea due to injury.

"It was really challenging because you’ve just joined and you’re really excited to show what you can do at such a beautiful club, and then this happened," Lavia told chelseafc.com.

"It’s hard at first, but how can you turn it into something positive? I tried to have that thought in my head, even though sometimes it was very hard.

"That pushed me to be at my best in my rehab, and to come back and not particularly have to take it step by step when you’re back with the team, and try to be as ready as possible."

Lavia also said, "My biggest quality is probably the one that keeps things ticking.

"I like to have everything go through me, and then try to help my teammates to be in better positions with their quality, for example offensively. Defensively we try not to concede, and I try to make their job easier."