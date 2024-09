Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is set to join AEK Athens today.

Chelsea and AEK have struck terms over a loan deal for the young forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "David Datro Fofana leaves Chelsea to join AEK Athens on loan deal, agreement reached.

"It also includes a buy option clause for £20m not mandatory, up to AEK in June 2025 to decide about it.

"Fofana has accepted, paperwork time now."