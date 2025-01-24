Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Chelsea have reach terms with Kairat Almaty over teenage striker Dastan Satpaev.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chelsea have agreed a Khazakhstan record fee for Satpaev.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The deal will see Chelsea pay €4m in total, with the youngster joining Chelsea when he turns 18-years-old.
Chelsea and Kairat have been talks over a deal for Satpaev since December.
The 16 year-old is an U17 Kazakhstan international.