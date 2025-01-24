Tribal Football
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Chelsea have reach terms with Kairat Almaty over teenage striker Dastan Satpaev.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chelsea have agreed a Khazakhstan record fee for Satpaev.

The deal will see Chelsea pay €4m in total, with the youngster joining Chelsea when he turns 18-years-old. 

Chelsea and Kairat have been talks over a deal for Satpaev since December.

The 16 year-old is an U17 Kazakhstan international.

