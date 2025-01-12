Charles pens new deal with Southampton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brandon Charles has signed a new contract with Southampton.

The attacking midfielder has penned a deal to 2027.

Academy Director, Andy Goldie, told the club's website: "Brandon has demonstrated outstanding resilience, commitment and dedication over the past two seasons and he has more than earned this reward.

"He's an excellent role model and example to young players in overcoming setbacks and it has been great to see him back out on the pitch performing with the Under-21s this season.

"Special recognition must go to Tom Sturdy and our medical team who have supported Brandon's return to the pitch and we now look forward to seeing him accelerate his development over the term of his extension."

