Chaplin says Ipswich won't change club culture after promotion

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin believes they will not change their culture being in the Premier League.

Securing back to back promotions from League One to the top flight in two seasons has been a remarkable rise.

Advertisement Advertisement

While some fans may be getting carried away, Chaplin insists boss Kieran McKenna is keeping everyone’s feet on the ground.

“Yeah, they really have,” he said, per TWTD.

“Credit to the football club and the hierarchy in general for not just good players but good people with good values, that’s probably high on the checklist for the recruitment team to decide the people that are coming in.

“I don’t think it’s just ‘you’re a good player, you can play for Ipswich’, there’s more to it than that which I think is really good.

“You look at the start of last season, very few people would have said Ipswich would get promoted, but it just shows you how for that team spirit and team bond can take you with being a good team as well.

“I also think lads that come into it can improve and add to the culture we’ve got here. The professionalism and togetherness that we’ve got is at a really top level and everyone in this squad now is in a Premier League squad.

“If you’re a new player coming in and you’ve already played in the Premier League then you’re there for a reason because you hold yourself to certain standards every day, and that can only add to the group going forward.

“We’ve spoken on that in terms of keeping that togetherness and bond, but we also want the new lads to come and bring their qualities to that as well.”