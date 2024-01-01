Chalobah is loving his first few weeks at Palace

Crystal Palace new signing Trevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his first two weeks at the club.

The 25-year-old defender has come in from Chelsea on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Given Palace have lost Joachim Andersen to Fulham, they will likely give Chalobah ample game time.

Chalobah said: “First, I just want to say thanks, my Lord, my Saviour, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity. The first few days have been good around the boys and they've welcomed me.

“I know Eddie (Nketiah) well. We grew up together at Chelsea in the young age groups, so I've been close with him ever since. I know (Ebere) Eze quite well as well, and obviously Marc (Guéhi)– I played with Marc at Chelsea as well. It’s good to be here with the lads again.

“As I said, ever since I came here, I’ve felt welcome. It's like a small group here, a small family and it's been amazing.”