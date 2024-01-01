Tribal Football
Chalobah could join London rival in huge transfer
Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah remains an option for Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The two London sides have done deals in the past, with the likes of Marc Guehi signing for Palace from Chelsea.

As the latter now looks set for a move to Newcastle United, Palace may target another Blues reject.

Per The Mail, they are assessing whether Chalobah can fill the Guehi void for this season.

The 25-year-old is part of Chelsea's “bomb squad,” who are being made to train away from the main group.

Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chilwell are among those who coach Enzo Maresca does not want to select.

