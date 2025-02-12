Tribal Football
Celtic announce agreement with Arsenal fullback Tierney

Celtic have confirmed the pre-contract signing of Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland international will return to the Hoops this summer in a Bosman transfer.

Celtic announced on Tuesday: "During the January 2025 transfer window, we signed Jota permanently and loaned Jeffrey Schlupp.

"We also extended the contract with Kasper Schmeichel and entered into a pre-contract agreement that will see Kieran Tierney return to Celtic in July 2025."

Tierney left Celtic in 2019 for the Gunners, where he has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in a total of 129 matches.

