Paul Vegas
Celta Vigo attacker Lopez undergoing Wolves medical
Celta Vigo attacker Fer Lopez is undergoing a Wolves medical today.

The 21 year-old can play in attack across the front three and in midfield, including as a No10.

Lopez attended school in Suffolk in 2018 and trained with Norwich's academy, though remained as a Celta player, where he  first joined as a 10 year-old.

He made his Celta debut only this past season, ending the campaign with 22 appearances and four goals.

Lopez will mark the first signing made since the appointment at Wolves of new director of football Domenic Teti.

 

