Lima arriving at Wolves this weekend

Wolves are set to welcome departing Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima this weekend.

Lima was jetting in from Brazil today to complete his move to Molineux.

The defender turns 18 on Monday and has agreed a five-year deal with Wolves which includes the option of another year.

Lima will now arrive with the aim of settling into life in the Midlands ahead of the kickoff to preseason.

He is a Brazil U17 international.