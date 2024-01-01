O’Brien says Everton "wasn't a tough choice" as he decribes "exciting future" ahead

Everton's new signing Jake O’Brien has described the "exciting" future ahead at the club and why moving to Merseyside was an easy choice.

After making the move from Lyon, O’Brien is delighed with the move to the Toffees and cannot wait to get started under manager Sean Dyche.

The Republic of Ireland international spoke about the project presented to him by Director of Football Kevin Thelwell and how it enticed him to sign for the club.

“Speaking to Kevin and the manager, the project they have for me is exciting,” he told Everton TV. “It's a very historic club as well, so it wasn't a tough choice, really.

“There’s been interest for a while, and I think it shows what they think of you. It's a very exciting move.”

The defender scored an impressive four goals and two assists across 27 Ligue 1 starts for Lyon last season with most of his goals coming due to his immense height as he stands at 6ft 6in.

“I think it’s important at my height to score, as well as defend,” O’Brien remarked. “Given my size, it’s a big attribute for me and it’ll be a huge help to the team.

“I know I'm a defender, but I like to bring that side of the game. I suppose I'm the modern-day centre half. You'll see me soon on the pitch and you'll see what kind of player I am.”

The giant was a key cog in the defence which saw Lyon win 12 of their final 15 league matches and eventually finish sixth.

Despite his fantastic form and ability, the defender still believes can become more especially at a club like Everton.

“I’m obviously not the complete footballer,” he added. “I still have time to go but every club I’ve been at have helped become the footballer I am now.

“Every club I’ve been at, it’s been a different experience; a learning experience and I take things from every club.

“It was a rollercoaster of a season. Come December, we were fighting relegation and then to come back and get a European spot was great.

“Obviously, a lot of ups and downs, but in the end, we came through it and got the fans back on our side.

“It was an eventful season, and I definitely think all the experiences I had during that season will shape me going forward.”