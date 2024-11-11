Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Cassano raps Liverpool: Tell us what is happening with Chiesa!

Paul Vegas
Cassano raps Liverpool: Tell us what is happening with Chiesa!
Cassano raps Liverpool: Tell us what is happening with Chiesa!Action Plus
Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has taken aim at Liverpool over their treatment of Fede Chiesa.

The August signing from Juventus has hardly been since his arrival, with Liverpool insisting injuries have held him back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Cassano said on Viva el Futbol: "You need to tell me what the f*** is happening with Chiesa.

"A player who in 2021 was one of the best if not the best along with (Gianluigi) Donnarumma in the Italy team that won, and I thought, now he goes there, different league, he'll be fine and can play wing-back, can play wherever he wants and likes, but he can't even play 10 minutes in the league.

“He's physically unwell, hasn't settled in, isn't up to standard? We need to know something about this for our national team because in my opinion he's the most talented player we have.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCassano AntonioChiesa FedericoLiverpoolJuventus
Related Articles
Slot makes Jan call for Liverpool off contract trio
Slot admits Chiesa will be out for some time as Liverpool monitor situation
The anti-Klopp? How Slot's attitude and approach has re-energised Jurgen's Liverpool squad