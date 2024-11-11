Cassano raps Liverpool: Tell us what is happening with Chiesa!

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has taken aim at Liverpool over their treatment of Fede Chiesa.

The August signing from Juventus has hardly been since his arrival, with Liverpool insisting injuries have held him back.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Cassano said on Viva el Futbol: "You need to tell me what the f*** is happening with Chiesa.

"A player who in 2021 was one of the best if not the best along with (Gianluigi) Donnarumma in the Italy team that won, and I thought, now he goes there, different league, he'll be fine and can play wing-back, can play wherever he wants and likes, but he can't even play 10 minutes in the league.

“He's physically unwell, hasn't settled in, isn't up to standard? We need to know something about this for our national team because in my opinion he's the most talented player we have.”