Casemiro enjoys full support from Man Utd locker room
Brazilian veteran Casemiro's decline at Manchester United is not only about him.

That is the view of many of Casemiro’s teammates, who have defended him publicly and privately.

Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, expected the club to push on after his first season when they finished third.

Instead, the team went backwards and the veteran was not at his best for the campaign either.

Casemiro is under contract at United until 2026, with no team putting in an offer for his services this summer.

