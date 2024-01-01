Carvalho delighted proving Liverpool matchwinner against Arsenal

Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho was delighted proving the matchwinner today in their preseason friendly win against Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho scored for the Reds, with Kai Havertz netting a consolation for the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking in Philadelphia, Carvalho said: "It’s credit to the work we have done. It has been tough, but obviously we’re putting into practice into the games what we’ve learned from the manager and what we already knew we could do. It’s just good to get some minutes. And for young players like myself, and some of the even younger lads, it’s amazing and what you want to be part of.

"Obviously we know their qualities but we’ve just got to play to our strengths. We can try to adapt to (how) they play but ultimately it’s about us and about the ideas the manager tries to implement within us. And today it showed. There were periods where we were in adversity but we came through it, stuck together and stuck to the game plan."

On his goal, Carvalho continued: "I just remember getting into the box. Playing through the thirds is what he wants us to do and getting a lot of players in the box. Obviously a great pass by Harvey, that’s what he does best. Obviously I’ve known Harvey a long time so we already have that connection and I know if I make a run into the box, he’s going to find me. As long as you get contact and get it on target.

"Not just the gaffer but the coaching staff have been on to me about running in behind, not just getting it into feet. That’s something I’ve been working on.

"He wants me to obviously do the defensive stuff first. He knows what qualities I have. It’s good to have someone that’s always onto me, making sure I’m on it, and that’s what I’ve got from the gaffer."