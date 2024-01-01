Arsenal boss Arteta ready for Slot and Liverpool test

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to take on new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman will be getting his first taste of Premier League opposition, albeit in preseason, this week.

As the two teams battle for pride in the United States, Arteta outlined the challenges the game poses.

He stated: “It’s another great test. We’re in a different city, there’s jetlag and we have to adapt to that. It’s a different pitch, different stadium and weather conditions.

“It’s all great, and we’re against a team with a new manager that I really like, especially the way he plays. It is going to be really tough and will be a good test as well.”

On Slot, he added: “I don’t know him personally but I watched him with his past team. First of all, I like him a lot as a person and the way he comes across.

“I’ve heard very good things from players who are probably the best ones to ask, and I’m really impressed with the way he sets out his teams and the clarity and the quality that they show, so it’s going to be a really good game.”