Carvalho: Dad helped make Brentford choice

Brentford signing Fábio Carvalho has spoken about his reasons for joining the club.

The attacking midfielder has left Liverpool to make the move to London, returning to the city where he used to play for Fulham.

Carvalho lavished praise on manager Thomas Frank and felt that he could take the next step in his career with this move.

He told club media: "I’ve watched a lot of Brentford, especially when they played against teams in the top six: they always put in a fight and that's exactly what you want to see.

"When I was on the bench for Liverpool for the away game two seasons ago (3-1 win), Brentford were all over us!

"But I’ve been keeping an eye out for Brentford; my dad watched the Benfica (pre-season) game because he’s a massive Benfica supporter and said, ‘Look, Brentford have got a good team!’"