Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

Carvalho: Dad helped make Brentford choice

Carvalho: Dad helped make Brentford choice
Carvalho: Dad helped make Brentford choice
Carvalho: Dad helped make Brentford choiceAction Plus
Brentford signing Fábio Carvalho has spoken about his reasons for joining the club.

The attacking midfielder has left Liverpool to make the move to London, returning to the city where he used to play for Fulham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carvalho lavished praise on manager Thomas Frank and felt that he could take the next step in his career with this move.

He told club media: "I’ve watched a lot of Brentford, especially when they played against teams in the top six: they always put in a fight and that's exactly what you want to see. 

"When I was on the bench for Liverpool for the away game two seasons ago (3-1 win), Brentford were all over us! 

"But I’ve been keeping an eye out for Brentford; my dad watched the Benfica (pre-season) game because he’s a massive Benfica supporter and said, ‘Look, Brentford have got a good team!’"

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarvalho FabioBrentfordLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Frank delighted as Brentford land Liverpool whiz Carvalho
Slot speaks on Carvalho transfer as Brentford deal agreed
Brentford closing deal for Liverpool attacker Carvalho