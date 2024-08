Brentford closing deal for Liverpool attacker Carvalho

Liverpool are ready to sell Fabio Carvalho in the coming days.

A Bola says the Portugal U21 international is set to join Brentford.

The Reds are selling the 21-year-old to Brentford for €23m plus bonuses .

Carvalho has already approved the draft contract presented by Brentford.

The obligatory medical check is to follow shortly, with Carvalho leaving the Reds after two years on the books.