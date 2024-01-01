Slot speaks on Carvalho transfer as Brentford deal agreed

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about the deal set in place for Fabio Carvalho who has agreed a deal with Brentford this summer.

The young forward who has impressed in preseason was not included in the squads for the Anfield fixtures with Sevilla and Las Palmas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carvalho had an excellent season on loan at Hull City last season where he scored 9 and bagged 2 assists in just 20 games.

The 21-year-old scored twice in Liverpool’s preseason against Arsenal and Manchester United which left many fans questioning why his sale is still going ahead.

Slot spoke on the move in his most recent press conference

"From what's been told to me, there is an agreement in place, but I haven't spoken with our club.”

"I was fully focused today on this game, so I don't know exactly what the status of him is, but that was, of course, the reason why he wasn't selected today."