Carsley upbeat on England job chances

England interim boss Lee Carsley has provided the clearest indication yet about his long term plans.

The former Under-21s boss has been taking charge of the senior team since Gareth Southgate quit his post.

After wins over Ireland and Finland in Nations League matches, Carsley spoke about his future.

He told reporters: “Am I up for it? It is more about football, definitely.

“Am I up for it? I think I am up for it. I’m very grounded in terms of the most important part of this job which, for me, is the football.

“Making sure we create a good environment for the players to perform in. I can’t see that being any different.”