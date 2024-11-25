Carsley digging in for England opportunity

England’s recent interim boss Lee Carsley does want the permanent job one day.

The former under-21s boss is not going to get into club management for the moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is eager to see if he can replace Thomas Tuchel in a few years, even though the German is only getting to work in January.

Per The Sun, he enjoys the international environment and prefers it to club football.

Carsley may well get a job within or around the FA until he waits for his next opportunity.

The Three Lions had a productive spell under his tutelage, getting into UEFA Nations League A for next season.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play