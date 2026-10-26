Michael Carrick has left Manchester United training ground Carrington as talks over his future at the club continue.

Carrick, 45, is on the brink of losing his job as Manchester United head coach just months after guiding them back to the Champions League as interim.

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A 4-1 defeat to Cesc Fabregas’ Como in midweek and then a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday (October 25) appear to have been the final straw.

He arrived at 1.50pm to watch the Under-21s take on Hull City in a behind-closed-doors game at Carrington.

Carrick has now left Carrington after holding talks with the club’s hierarchy regarding his future.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has also left, having arrived at the premises just before 9am this morning, with Chief executive Omar Berrada following shortly after.