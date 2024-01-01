Carragher tells Liverpool boss Slot: Put a lid on it

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has called on Arne Slot to stop breaking down his tactics after games.

Slot has been happy to discuss his system and tactics after matches so far this season.

But Carragher told Sky Sports: "I think it's the Dutch way of doing things. They are on the front foot, they are quite open and if you ask a question they give you a answer, which is great for us.

"But anytime I watch Liverpool, the thing I do like is you see something slightly different in each game. The first game against Ipswich we spoke about the position of the full-backs, the next game against Brentford, Trent was doing slightly different, and against Man Utd it was different.

"I think on that one (exposing Man Utd), that's something he (Slot) has spotted, the position of the full-backs and they played United in pre-season and he highlighted how they were different from last season. So I think it's going to be interesting with Slot how much information he's going to give going forward, because from a Liverpool point of view, put a lid on it a little bit."