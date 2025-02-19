Carragher: Salah has Liverpool contract offer

Club legend Jamie Carragher confirmed that Liverpool have offered Mohamed Salah a new contract.

With just four months left on his current contract, Salah’s future remains uncertain despite being the Premier League’s top scorer and assist provider.

Even though some question signing a player turning 33 this summer long-term, Carragher sees no issue given Salah’s excellent conditioning.

"Do not believe he hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract,” Carragher said on The Overlap’s Fan Debate.

He added: "Once you get over 30 I think every club looks at that, that’s the way they do it.

"But, I think it’s a little bit different now. In our time 35 you were done, but now you’re seeing players going to 37, 38, 39, 40. It’s alright having all that info and data but your eye has to see it as well.

"(Arne) Slot and his staff will see them in training every day and just look at their bodies, what are they, 32, 33? It looks to me like two years is not a problem.

"We talk about a year’s option, that option is not always in the club’s favour, it gets triggered with a certain number of appearances. I could understand people looking at me thinking a year is enough, but I’m looking at them thinking they could p*** this for another two years."