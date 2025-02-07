Carragher on Tottenham's performance against Liverpool: I thought they were a disgrace

Pundit Jamie Carragher slammed Tottenham’s performance in their 4-0 Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Spurs arrived at Anfield with a 1-0 aggregate lead but crumbled under pressure from Arne Slot’s dominant side and lost 4-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool cruised to victory with goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk, setting up a final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

"When I looked at those three midfield players today, I thought they were a disgrace, those Tottenham midfield players," ex-Reds defender Carragher told Sky Sports post-game.

"You're playing a semi-final. (For the) first 15 minutes, half an hour, Liverpool will be on the ball, put you under pressure, but get after them, be aggressive.

"Maybe forget the ball the first half an hour, but be aggressive, even if you're camped in your own half.

"It was still so easy for Liverpool to get to the edge of the box. Those midfield players didn't even put a challenge in. It was shocking."