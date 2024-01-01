Tribal Football
Carragher blasts Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: Ridiculous, unprofessional
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed Dominik Szoboszlai was not professional at the weekend.

Szoboszlai was in midfield for the Reds’ 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, Carragher felt that the midfielder took liberties when he didn’t score a near open goal, instead taking touches that led to him being dispossessed.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary during the game, Carragher said: “What is he doing? Is he trying to be cocky?

“If United get one back the crowd gets up, we saw yesterday what happened to Everton. That’s ridiculous that from Szoboszlai. 

“That’s just ridiculous, it’s unprofessional.”

