Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho
AC Milan coach Fonseca confident of Parma reaction against Lazio
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing

Cardiff release statement after Bamba passing at age 39

Cardiff release statement after Bamba passing at age 39
Cardiff release statement after Bamba passing at age 39
Cardiff release statement after Bamba passing at age 39Tribalfootball
Former Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City and Hibernian defender Sol Bamba has passed away. He was 39.

The popular former defender was technical director for Adanspor in Turkey and fell ill on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adanspor announced: "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community."

Bamba overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while playing for Cardiff City.

Cardiff also stated: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of Club legend, Sol Bamba.

"As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBamba SolCardiffLeicesterLeedsHibernianChampionshipSuper Lig
Related Articles
Leeds closing deal for Tottenham attacker Solomon
DONE DEAL: Spurs winger Solomon explains Leeds choice
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer