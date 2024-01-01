Cantona: Ratcliffe will take Man Utd back to top in 5 years

Manchester United great Eric Cantona has again thrown his support behind the club's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Cantona is convinced the British billionaire is the right man in charge at United, via his company, Ineos.

He told the Athletic: "They (Ineos) are working on the foundations of the club. Things we can't see, but it's important to work on the foundations when building a house. Or if you feel the house is moving a bit, you renovate the foundations.

"Sometimes we downplay the importance of presidents. We talk about players, managers... but look at Chelsea, since Roman Abramovich left, the club is no longer the same. It's very important to have someone in charge of the team and club. The president of the club is very important.

"Jim Ratcliffe is the right person to build this foundation in Manchester we will return to our place in the next few years."