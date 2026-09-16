Campbell says Man Utd must tie Bruno Fernandes down, the club's attraction will never end

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Fraizer Campbell has spoken on the attraction of the club and how the side must hand Bruno Fernandes a new deal.

United have won just 1 of their opening 4 games this season in what has been a tricky start for manager Michael Carrick, who led the side back to the Champions League last season.

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The Red Devils last won the league in 2012/13, Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season and have not won a trophy since 2024 when the side lifted the FA Cup.

It has been a tricky decade for the side since Ferguson’s departure but speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest Premier League odds, Campbell revealed that despite their struggles, the club’s attraction won’t ever fade.

“I think the United attraction will never wane. Look at Liverpool, they had a sticky period for a long time and were still attracting big players because of the history of the club.

“You can't erase a club's history, even if you go 10, 15, or 20 years without a Premier League title. It's a historic club, and they will always be able to attract big players because it's such a massive club.”

United must lock down Fernandes

Speaking further on the club’s captain Fernandes, who won Premier League and club player of the season during the last campaign.

“Man Utd have to tie Bruno down for me. There were rumours that he was going to go to the Saudi League and he came out and said no, it's not for me, which is great. He's showing his loyalty to the football club.

“A couple of seasons ago, when we narrowly finished 16th without him, we could have been in big trouble. So for me, Bruno's massively important.

“He's vital to have in and around this group of players to keep standards high and keep pushing forward, and he's still a fantastic player. Looking at his hat-trick the other day, he isn’t slowing down.”