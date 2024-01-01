Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club

Calvert-Lewin tells fans to "stick with" the struggling Everton side

Calvert-Lewin tells fans to "stick with" the struggling Everton side
Calvert-Lewin tells fans to "stick with" the struggling Everton sideAction Plus
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has asked the club’s supporters to stand by the team.

The Toffees are enduring a miserable start to the Premier League season, with 0 points from four matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For a second game so far this term, they were 2-0 up but contributed to lose 3-2, this time to Aston Villa.

Post-game, Calvert-Lewin said: “Stick with us. The traveling support was excellent here as it always is. 

“I know how they’ll be feeling at the moment, as I’m feeling the same way, but I think if you look beyond it, we can take positives and take confidence from the performances that we have put in the last couple of games.

“It’s not been the start that we’d all hoped for but it’s a long season and I’m pretty sure we’ll put it right.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin DominicEvertonAston Villa
Related Articles
Dyche admits Everton job "tougher than expected" after Villa collapse
Dyche urges Everton to stick together after Villa defeat
The top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend