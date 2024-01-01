Calvert-Lewin tells fans to "stick with" the struggling Everton side

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has asked the club’s supporters to stand by the team.

The Toffees are enduring a miserable start to the Premier League season, with 0 points from four matches.

For a second game so far this term, they were 2-0 up but contributed to lose 3-2, this time to Aston Villa.

Post-game, Calvert-Lewin said: “Stick with us. The traveling support was excellent here as it always is.

“I know how they’ll be feeling at the moment, as I’m feeling the same way, but I think if you look beyond it, we can take positives and take confidence from the performances that we have put in the last couple of games.

“It’s not been the start that we’d all hoped for but it’s a long season and I’m pretty sure we’ll put it right.”