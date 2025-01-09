Caicedo makes Chelsea fans plea over legend pair

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is eager to duck comparisons with two Blues greats.

Caicedo insists being likened to Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante isn't something he welcomes.

He told Chelsea's website: "No.

"They won a lot of things for Chelsea, and I didn’t do anything yet. But they did a lot of things, so I just try to watch some videos of them, to learn how they played midfield and a bit of their personality.

"And I think I’m doing well, but they did a lot here. For sure, I didn’t do anything yet. But I want to reach what they achieved.

Caicedo also said: "Yeah, every player is different.

"They were my idols… they are my idols! Sometimes I watch their videos to learn more, but I’m Moises Caicedo and I want to write my own history, and that’s what I’m doing."

