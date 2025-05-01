Caicedo confident Chelsea winning at Djurgarden

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo admits he's confident facing Djurgarden tonight.

Chelsea are in Sweden for the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

"We know that every game is tough, so we will head into it with the mentality that the opposition will be very tough, but with the desire we have of wanting to win the game," said Caicedo.

"We will do everything in this game, everything. We know that they will be very tough opposition, especially at their ground. So, we have to do things well, play our game, and I’m sure we’ll be able to bring home a win."

Going for the title

Caicedo admits he is eyeing off the ECL trophy.

He continued: "Winning the Conference League would mean a lot to me.

"It’s a European title, and every player dreams of winning European titles. And, well, everyone at Chelsea is convinced that we can win it, if we work hard enough, and we know that it will be very tough, right? There are still a couple of steps left to win it, but we’ll give it our all to win that trophy.

"I’m champing at the bit for the game to get going because it would be my first international title. So, what I want the most is to win it, and dedicate it to God and to my family."