Burnley have set their price for James Trafford.

The England U21 goalkeeper is a target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer market.

And talkSPORT says Burnley are prepared to sell at a price for £30m.

Newcastle failed with an offer of £15m for Trafford in August.

Manchester City hold a buy-back option in Trafford's deal, but won't interfere should he be sold this summer.